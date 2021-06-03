Paul Goldschmidt is the father of the Dodgers by dint of home runs in the Major Leagues

The player for the St. Louis Cardinals, Paul Goldschmidt, hit a new home run in the 2021 season and officially became the “dad” of the Dodgers Los Angeles in baseball Big leagues (MLB).

Paul Goldschmidt on his first shift of the day before Dodgers, He hit what was his seventh home run of the 2021 season, achieving an important record that no other player has against this great organization of the Big leagues.

With that home run Goldschmidt hit 33 lifetime four-corner hits in MLB before the Dodgers Los Angeles, a number that no other player in this sport has, only him, so he is undoubtedly the father of this organization that comes from winning the World Series.

Here’s the home run:

Since their debut in 2011, “Goldy” have been in charge of setting the best records against these Dodgers, that are always difficult and that they have had in their ranks of the best pitchers in the MLB, which this player and his home runs have cared little.

That home run # 33 of Paul Goldschmidt came before one of the best arms that Dodgers They have within their rotation, Walker Buehler, who left in the first inning of the game against the Cardinals a four-seam fastball in his power zone that sent it flying through the CF, reaching 422 feet away.

Paul Goldschmidt got all of that one 💪 Good start for the Red birds 📈 pic.twitter.com/6044Ss9sAz – Action Network MLB (@ActionNetMLB) June 3, 2021

Paul Goldschmidt has 33 HR vs. the @Dodgers. No other active player has more. – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 3, 2021

After that home run, Goldschmidt He is now hitting .243 with 29 RBIs and 51 hits in 210 at-bats this season. Big leagues.