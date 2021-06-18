Paul Goldschmidt and the World Series challenge for the St. Louis Cardinals

If there is something that excites fans of the St. Louis Cardinals today, it is that Paul Goldschmidt can perform at his level, because being at his level, the stellar first baseman of the Red Birds would form with Nolan Arenado, one of the most feared duos in all of baseball.

When we talk about illusion, we talk about being able to discuss a World Series again and after in the last subseries against the Miami Marlins, Goldschmidt decided a game with a home run, something he had not done since his years with the Arizona Bells, after the event, fans believe more strongly with the return of the franchise to the elite; Well, the sensations that Paul leaves are the best.

It is no less true that right now it is a chimera, reaching the World Series is a chimera, a kind of dream that feeds the desire for victories of thousands of fans to the St. Louis Cardinals, more when the team push like the Padres San Diego, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves raise the bar and raise the bar in all of Major League Baseball but with Goldschmidt and Arenado in good shape, anything is possible.

It has been almost a decade since the Cards have won a ring and although in 2013 they returned to the World Series, two years after that last championship, won in extremis against the Texas Rangers; the feeling left by the defeat against the Boston Red Sox, largely conditioned the performances that would come later.

However, the franchise has been able to form a competitive team and without a doubt, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are the great references, around them revolve the Cardinals’ options to aspire to a World Series again; such that home run against the Marlins was the warning of what may come this season.