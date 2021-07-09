Paul Giamatti denies his return as Rhino for Spider-Man 3

Among the many rumors that have sounded for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” we have the rhino return seen fleetingly in “The Amazing Spider-Man: The Power of Electro.” Aleksei Sytsevich, played by Paul Giamatti, appeared at the beginning of the film in civilian clothes, to appear right at the end, already wearing a special suit that brought him closer to his appearance as the villain Rhino (specifically, more in his Ultimate version). He really was a villain who passed without much time to shine, and that is why his return is surprising.

It is information that has sounded, but not with total security. However, the rumor has sounded, and that is why they have raised this question to the actor in a recent interview. Paul Giamatti questioned his rumored return as Aleksei Sytsevich for this third Spider-Man movie, noting that he is “happy” to leave the character with just one appearance under his belt.

I am happy. I have not followed any of [estos rumores]. Someone just asked me about this, I was not aware. I’m fine with that. Of course, I think it’s okay to leave everything where it is. Seem right.

This is the first time Giamatti has responded to the ‘No Way Home’ rumors, which first materialized last May according to Collider’s Jeff Sneider. Sneider, who has been the source of many Spider-Man 3 rumors, noted that he heard “Sandman, Rhino, and Lizard” as three other villains to complete a Sinister Six-style villain grouping list that is rumored to include: Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

Marvel Studios still does not confirm any information about the movie that will be released on December 17, 2021. The trailer could arrive at any time, but the truth is that there are no official dates in this regard, so we have to wait.

