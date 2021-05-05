Paul George’s sneakers inspired by PlayStation 5

Nike and PlayStation teamed up again to create a new version of basketball star Paul George’s shoes. The Los Angeles Clippers forward of the NBA will wear the renewed PG 5, with a design inspired by the latest Sony video game console, the PlayStation 5.

Yujin morisawa, designer of the PlayStation 5, was part of the team behind the aesthetic of the American basketball player’s footwear. The color scheme is clearly based on the one used in the console of the Japanese corporation. Additionally, the PlayStation and Paul George logos were incorporated into the shoe tongues.

The definitive touch in the design of the Nike PG 5 is the incorporation of the traditional symbols of the DualSense remote control for PlayStation 5. Thus, the pattern with circles, squares, triangles and Xs can be seen throughout the shoe.

“Creating sneaker collaborations with PlayStation and Nike Basketball has been one of my favorite hobbies in recent years, and I am so grateful to this community for supporting me and sharing my passion. Like many of you, I’ve been a die-hard PlayStation fan my whole lifeso it’s an honor to introduce you to my new creative project featuring my favorite brands – the PG 5 PlayStation 5 color scheme, ″ posted Sony, signed by Paul George.

The new Nike PG 5 shoes will go on sale in select markets from May 14, priced at $ 120. What is not yet known is how many pairs will hit the market, but very high demand from customers is expected. Previous collaborations between Nike, PlayStation, and Paul George sold out almost instantly.

The Nike PG 5 will hit the market after more than two years since the last association with the Los Angeles Clippers basketball player.

In January 2018, the PG 2, also based on the Sony console and with tongues that lit up. While in November of the same year the PG 2.5 were released, as a tribute to the classic PlayStation.

In both cases the models were launched as limited edition and they quickly ended up in the hands of a very small handful of lucky fans.

