Paul George’s incredible game to destroy the Jazz

Things weren’t easy for the Clippers. In Game 5, at the Vivint Arena where the Jazz seemed unstoppable, they couldn’t count on Kawhi Leonard. His big star. But the figure of Paul george, who took the helm of the boat, scored a great game of 37 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists and led a victory that leaves the Clippers one step away from the Western Finals. Here are his best actions:

– PAUL GEORGE – 37 points

16 rebounds

5 assists

2 plugs The @LAClippers are 3-2 in the tie against Jazz #TiempoDePlayoffs pic.twitter.com/P5wS17AiEI – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) June 17, 2021