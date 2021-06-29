Paul George’s Homeric game to keep the Clippers alive

Paul george he has broken his career playoff record after scoring 41 points against the Phoenix Suns in a win that allows the Los Angeles Clippers to stay alive in the series. PG finished the duel with the aforementioned 41 points after being almost perfect in the shot: 15 of 20 in field goals, 3 of 6 in triples and 8 of 8 from the personal. In addition, he captured 13 rebounds and distributed 6 assists. Tremendous:

