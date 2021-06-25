Paul George: “We can’t allow the Suns to play harder than us, that’s the key.”

Paul george is being the main reason why Los Angeles Clippers they are still alive in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The forward is performing at his best in the entire 2020/21 season, and has led the 1-2 that allows the Los Angeles franchise to stay alive in the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

Precisely, George has spoken at a press conference about the key for the Clippers to reach their first NBA Finals, and it is none other than the following: “We simply have to play harder than them. Be stronger. Tonight. We have been and we have achieved the victory. We are aware that we cannot give up any victory at home. “