Paul George takes Phoenix and the Clippers stay alive

Los Angeles Clippers, with a sublime Paul George, they emerged victorious from their first life-or-death match in the Western Conference final and made it 3-2 after win at home this Monday to the Phoenix Suns (102-116). The Angelenos, with a commendable attitude from start to finish, gave a lesson in sacrifice and survival to ruin the party of some Suns that were already seen in the Finals.

George scored 20 points in a third quarter to remember and ended his exceptional encounter with 41 points (15 of 20 shooting), 13 rebounds and 6 assists. The eight players in the Clippers’ very small rotation overcame all adversity and added their two cents in an impressive team performance. A) Yes, Reggie jackson got 23 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, and Marcus morris contributed with 22 points. Kawhi Leonard’s absence due to injury was joined by the withdrawal of Ivica Zubac also due to physical problems.

After resisting a 2-3 against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round and a 0-2 against the Utah Jazz in the second, the Clippers will play on Wednesday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles (USA) to force the seventh game. On the part of the Suns, who have not qualified for an NBA Finals since the 1992-1993 season, the most prominent were Devin Booker (31 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists) and Chris paul (22 points, 3 rebounds and 8 assists).

Those of Phoenix could not match the intensity and energy of the Clippers in almost no time, were weighed down by turnovers (14 to 9 of their rivals) and suffered 55% in field shots from the Angelenos.

Wounded pride

With everything against it and pride hurt, the Clippers came out determined to sell their loss dearly and offered a sensational start. The bottom five, Tyronn Lue’s solution that has worked best during the playoffs, started the game at full speed and with maximum defensive demand from a zone that confused the Suns. That allowed the Clippers to run with ease and get easy baskets from Reggie Jackson and Paul George (5-18 with 7.26 left). However, the captain of that overwhelming start for the Clippers was Marcus Morris, tremendous both on the post against Devin Booker and on the outside shot (13 points in the first quarter).

The Suns, perhaps overwhelmed by nerves, had to hold on to Devin Booker (11 points) as their only offensive resource, but it was not enough against the Clippers who, thanks also to a precise Reggie Jackson (12 points), ruled with a firm hand the first quarter (26-36).

Things were going very well for the visitors, so much so that center DeMarcus Cousins, with a very limited presence in the Clippers’ plans, brought fresh air off the bench with 10 points in the first half. The Suns’ reaction came in the second quarter with Booker, the only reliable one for his team throughout the night, and also with the hit from the triple (47% in the first two quarters). The Suns regained their sensations and reached only 2 points. However, the Clippers responded to the challenge with a 0-7 run in the closing minutes of the first half to return to around a dozen difference. In the end, a 3-pointer from Booker on the horn left the game wide open but with the wind in favor of the Clippers (52-59).

George Recital

Perhaps somewhat touched on the physical side, the Clippers could not repeat their impressive start to the game at the restart. The Suns took advantage of it and, with Chris Paul at the helm, they shaped a great 10-2 run that restored all hope to their fans by taking their first lead of the entire evening (62-61 with 8.27 to be played).

At a very delicate moment in the duel, the Clippers took a deep breath, took refuge in the defense in the zone and gave themselves to the unleashed inspiration of George. From the perimeter but also attacking the area with great courage, the forward despaired of some Suns who were planted in the last quarter with a lot to row (78-91).

They tried without hesitation for a second, especially exploiting the minutes of rest on the bench of an exhausted George. The Suns were only four points behind in a fourth quarter that began to smell like a comeback with a Booker that was bordering on a heavenly level. Cameron Johnson, Chris Paul and Torrey Craig gathered around the guard, but at that moment an excellent Reggie Jackson called to add two triples and a great dunk that calmed the Clippers’ anxiety (96-108 with 4.47 on the clock)

In the end, a brilliant George from the free throw, after an ugly slap in the face by Jae Crowder that was flagrantly sanctioned, closed a long-suffering and highly commendable victory for the Clippers.