Paul George revealed he feels like LeBron James physically

The Los Angeles Clippers player, Paul george He confessed that he does not feel one hundred percent physically like Lebron James on the NBA.
After game number 4 of the conference finals series Paul george He gave some very sad statements, but very sincere and it is that he does not feel completely well physically as he said it Lebron James.
Here his statements:
“I heard LeBron James say that he’s not 100% and that he never will be again and I thought about it. That was straightforward for me too. It is difficult, but it is part of this game. You have to accept it and be able to adapt ”.
Paul George on bouncing back from injuries in his career. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/65AvoBeELo
– Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 29, 2021