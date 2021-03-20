Paul George receives heavy financial fine from NBA for criticizing arbitration

It rains on wet to the eaves Paul george. Not only is he underperforming during the last few games with Los Angeles Clippers, since now the National Basketball Association (NBA) has decided to punish him after his attitude in the defeat of his team with Dallas mavericks by 89-105.

Through an official statement, signed by the league’s executive vice president of Basketball Operations, Kiki VanDeWeghe, the player must pay a fine of $ 35 thousand dollars for publicly criticizing the referees of that match played last Wednesday, March 17.

After the game against the Mavericks, George referred to conversations he had with officials and said at a press conference that “I can’t go any further than that, they are a lot of lies; they know what’s going on, we’re putting a lot of pressure under the rim and it’s crazy we don’t get those fouls“.









NBA fines George for criticizing umpires



Along the same lines, the power forward added that “It is what it is. It is nothing new for me. Hopefully we send several videos. The league needs to take a look at this.”; comments that did not go down well at the executive table of the competition, which decided to punish him.

Paul George in action against the Dallas Mavericks (.)



However, it is not the first time that Paul George has received a fine from the NBA for criticizing the refereeing, since last season, after the loss of the Clippers to Philadelphia 76ers by 103-110, he assured that the officials helped the Pennsylvania franchise to give them the victory, and the fine was very similar in terms of amount.

Currently, the player averages per game 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals, also having the ninth highest percentage of fouls penalized in shots in the paint.