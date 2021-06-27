Paul George on having to come back from 3-1: “It’s going to be tough, but we’re capable of it”

Los Angeles Clippers They are right now on the ropes in the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021. The Los Angeles franchise has been defeated in Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns by a result of 84-80, so they will have to come back from 3-1 against him if he wants to reach the first Finals in his history.

Paul george, who is the offensive leader of these Clippers since Kawhi Leonard’s injury, has spoken about it in the post-game press conference: “It’s going to be tough, very tough. But we are capable of it. You have to go out and win every game. Without thinking about winning the tie. Our goal is Game 5. Then everything else will come. “