Paul George missed layup has major Pandemic P vibes (Video)

Photo by Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Browns: NFL Draft prospect badly wants to line up next to Myles Garrett by Steven Kubitza

Paul George is having a great season, but one missed layup reminded fans of the 2020 postseason.

Bubble Paul George was not the optimal version of Paul George. It happens to the best of us, especially in the middle of a pandemic. Often, we’re not ourselves. Unfortunately for George, his fatigue was on display for the world to see, on the NBA’s greatest stage.

The Clippers bubble postseason can only be termed an absolute failure, and borderline embarrassing after they blew a 3-1 series lead to the underdog Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. George all but disappeared when Kawhi Leonard needed him most, failing to be the sidekick Los Angeles paid dearly for.

2021 has been a different version of George. Frankly, it’s the PG13 we’ve come to expect throughout his career. On Thursday night, I have offered us an unwanted flashback to ‘Pandemic P’.

Oh no.

Clippers: Paul George missed a wide open layup against the Nuggets

Worst of all, such a reminder came against the Nuggets of all teams. Perhaps there’s some Pandemic PTSD there for George as he tries to get over the mental hurdle of dominating as he should against Denver.

The Clippers remain in contention out West – one of a handful of teams deemed true contenders for the Larry O’Brien trophy. To reach those goals, LA will need the best version of George.