Paul George leaves Alex Caruso on the ground with deadly crossover

The Los Angeles player Clippers, Paul george leave on the ground Alex Caruso with a lethal crossover in the victory against the Lakers.

Paul george led seven players in double figures with 24 points and Los Angeles Clippers defeated a team of the Lakers without Lebron James 118-94 Thursday night, placing third in the Western Conference playoff race of the NBA.

The defeat kept the defending champions from the NBA, Lakers, ranked 6. The Staples Center co-tenants could meet in the first round.

The Lakers they have lost four of five, with six games remaining in the regular season. All they have achieved so far is a spot in the new entry tournament, which James has teased. Still dealing with a sprained ankle, he will be out again Friday night for a pivotal game in Portland. That season series is tied at one.

“We don’t see it as a bad thing,” Anthony Davis said of the input format. “We need games to get used to each other anyway. We don’t want to go down that path, but if it happens, it happens. “

Paul George, also did something ugly against Alex Caruso: