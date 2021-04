Hit on the table very important of Los Angeles Clippers by beating Phoenix suns and be just two games away in the Arizona team’s Western Conference standings. Paul george He was the protagonist on the court, scoring 33 points, and off it, displaying a cocky tone. “No matter the noise they make, we focus on ourselves because we know that everything depends on the level at which we play. We are focused on improving and today it was fun to beat,” he said on ESPN.