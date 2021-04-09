Paul George indirectly entertains Deivin Booker

The Angels Clippers they defeated Devin Booker and the Phoenix suns for the second time this season, 113-103, thanks in large part to a monstrous night of Paul george.

George finished with a game-high 33 points, along with seven rebounds and three assists on 63.2 percent shooting from the field.

The game was full of discussion and cunning from start to finish. There were three technical fouls called, two expulsions and two flagrant fouls in a very heated basketball game with two teams eager to emerge victorious.

After the game, Paul George said he enjoyed the physique and challenges the Suns brought, but that the Los Angeles star Clippers I wasn’t going to have any of the extracurricular activities.

“We focus on ourselves,” Paul George told the media after the game. “I don’t know what that squeak is about. We focus on ourselves. I don’t care what they’re doing there. I don’t care who they are or what they are doing. I’m locked. They can sing. I let you have it tonight. I stayed in my zone, I stayed in my place, I don’t know. I do not know. But again, I don’t care what they are doing. We are focused on ourselves here. We are focused on improving. Tonight was a fun matchup and we appreciate, you know, the challenge, but I’ll never keep my head down. “

Already the two stars of the NBA, Pual George Y Devin Booker They have had their differences in other games, so the last match was a lot of fun.