Paul George: “If Phoenix wants to win this series, they are going to have to offer their best.”

Paul george He disguised himself as MVP this morning to give the Los Angeles Clippers victory in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals eliminator of the NBA Playoffs 2021 against Phoenix suns. The Los Angeles franchise player has reached his personal scoring record in the playoffs, with 41 points, to cut 2-3 on aggregate in the series.

George is convinced that if there is a team that can come back from 3-1 down in these playoffs, it is his, and that the Suns are going to have to pass over the Clippers if they really want to reach the Finals: “They are going to having to work hard to beat us. Offer his best level. We are not going to throw in the towel, we are going to fight until the end. “

It should be remembered that the Los Angeles Clippers have come back two 2-0 down both in the 1st round and in the Conference Semifinals of these 2021 Playoffs.