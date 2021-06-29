Paul George dresses up as a hero and the Clippers win in Phoenix

Los Angeles Clippers they don’t give up. Phoenix suns he had his first Match Ball to get into the NBA Finals and they have wasted it. They have lost at home by 116-102 in a duel in which the Angelenos came out more connected and were ahead practically always. Paul george He was extraordinary again and Ty Lue’s men will try to force the seventh in the next game to be played at the Staples Center.

PG’s game was simply sublime (as has been his performance since Kawhi Leonard is injured and he has had to pick up the rifle to lead his team). He finished with 41 points (15 of 20 from the field, 8 of 8 from the personnel), 13 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals. He was very well accompanied by Reggie Jackson (23 points) and Marcus Morris (22 points). From the bench, DeMarcus Cousins ​​contributed a whopping 15 points (7 of 12 from the field goal) and 3 assists in just 11 minutes of play.

In the Suns, the 31 points of a Devin Booker were useless who finished the duel with 9 of 22 in shots from the field. Chris Paul went up to 22 points and 8 assists and Cameron Johnson contributed 13 points from the bench. Double-double for Deandre Ayton with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Total team effort. – @honey highlights from a big Game 5 win. pic.twitter.com/LlOxH123Ch – LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 29, 2021

Sixth game at Staples

The Staples Center will host the sixth game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers. For now, despite yesterday’s triumph, the Suns remain 3-2 up in the series and, if they win in LA, they would go to the Finals. If the Angelenos did it, we would go to seventh in Arizona.