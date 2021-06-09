Paul George describes the difficulty of facing Rudy Gobert

Paul george suffered in his own flesh the great defense of Rudy gobert in the first game between Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA 2021 playoffs, where the French center was key to the victory of the locals. “He’s really good at protecting the rim and dominating the paint. I have to keep forcing the machine and entering the basket aggressively, even if he’s there, because it’s the only way to force him to the maximum and try to get results. Sometimes you don’t see the possibility of scoring. with him down, but we have to keep attacking the rim, “he described on ESPN.