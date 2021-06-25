Paul George, at the height of Kobe Bryant in these playoffs

Paul george he led the Los Angeles Clippers’ first ever win in a conference finals, scoring 27 points. In the 16 postseason games he has played this year, he has scored at least twenty points. That means matching something only three players have done in the last twenty years: Kevin Durant in 2012 and 2018, Kobe bryant in 2008 and Dwayne Wade in 2006. Tremendous PG.

