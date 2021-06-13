Paul George and the reason for his great level in Game 3 vs Utah Jazz

The Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 between Los Angeles Clippers Y Utah Jazz It has turned red hot after the last victory achieved this morning by the Los Angeles franchise. The California team has closed the gap on aggregate, going 1-2 down after beating Salt Lake City 106-132, and with two brilliant performances from their two stars: Paul george and Kawhi Leonard.

The first of them has completed his best game since the playoffs began with 31 points and five assists, and being very effective in shooting to the basket, something that had cost him a lot in previous games. This time he finished with 12-24 in field goals (50% TC) and 6-10 in triples (60% T3).

Total team effort. – @honey highlights from the Game 3 win. pic.twitter.com/WkiIRw6Dq0 – LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 13, 2021

George himself explained in the post-game press conference the reason why he played so well in Game 3 of the vs Utah Jazz series. The 31-year-old has said: “I think I just shot when I had to, without going crazy. I got the shots in the areas where I feel most comfortable and I have been firm about it.”

On the high level of his partner, Kawhi Leonard has also offered statements to the media: “The shots can go in or not. Our job is to remain aggressive. If Paul (George) has the night, our job is to go with him. and make it work even better. If someone is doing well on the court, you have to try to give him the next shot too.

With the Mavericks in the head

The Los Angeles Clippers are in a similar situation to the one they had in the 1st round against the Dallas Mavericks, where they also started the series 2-0 down and won Game 3. Unlike that tie, they had to come back having lost the first two games. at the Staples. On paper, it seems easier this time to finish the comeback, but the Jazz have been the best team of the regular season.