Paul Felder details the reasons behind his retirement from MMA: “I’m not going to be the guy who fights after his expiration date.”

During the broadcast of the past UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 27, Paul felder He took advantage of his role as a commentator at the event to surprise the audience pending from home about his retirement from MMA.

Under contract with the UFC Since 2014, Felder, still number nine in the Lightweight ranking, explained that the decision to hang up his gloves is due to the fact that he no longer has the same motivation as before to continue competing.

“I really waited until I was sure,” the 37-year-old said in front of the media from UFC APEX (via MMA Fighting). “After the fight with (Dan) Hooker I got emotional because I lost the fight and I was a long way from home. But I found that flame again when I got the fight (with Rafael Dos Anjos). I went back to camping and I was hitting the pads, I was going back to lifting weights and doing all that kind of thing. But slowly I began to focus on mine and I became interested in triathlons again, to have time, see my daughter every day, drop her off at school, train in my little cave of pain and focus on my own things.

Felder delved further into his motives by citing recent cases of fighters competing past their prime as those of Ronaldo souza Y Donald cerrone.

“I don’t think I’m going to get anywhere near a starting opportunity. I think it’s the first time I’ve finally thought about those two losses in a row, and seeing guys like ‘Jacaré’ break his arm, and ‘Cowboy’ fight five more fights than I think he should have had. I’m not going to be that guy. I’ve said it since I started in this sport, I’m not going to be the guy who fought after its expiration date and I think the time has come. I think it’s a little early, but I prefer it to be a little early to a little late.

Felder says goodbye to MMA with an overall record of 17 – 6 (9 – 6 in the UFC) and notable victories against fighters like Charles Oliveira Y Edson barboza.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.