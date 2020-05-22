When Warner accepted the premiere of the Snyder Cut he opened a Pandora’s box that is just beginning to show its implications. After DC fans celebrated the release of this new version of Justice League with a campaign to ask for Suicide Squad Yesterday Cut, now another director, from a different studio and franchise, calls for a similar deal to Zack Snyder.

Is about Paul Feig, the director of the controversial Ghostbusters remake starring a female cast.

Using the hashtag #FeygerCut, Paul asks for a longer Ghostbusters cut to be released that lives up to his vision.

According to Feig, at the end of the film he delivered a first cut of 4 hours and 15 minutes, which he knew would be rejected by Sony. So he set to work on a second cut that will showcase everything he wanted to teach the public. That second cut, of which he is proud, lasted 3 hours and a half … And it was also rejected.

“The editor’s first cut was 4 hours and 15 minutes, and I reduced it to 3 and a half hours (laughs). We generate a lot of material and I always want to have all the foundations of a great and emotional story, and that’s why I always add many additional scenes because, as you go, you know that you have to have many options ”.

The 2016 film was finally reduced to 1 hour and 56 minutes for its theatrical release. Later an extended version in homemade format was launched, with 17 extra minutes.

Now, after the success of the Snyder Cut campaign, Feig turned to Twitter to remember the existence of the Feyger Cut, which he would be “happy to share” if fans manage to convince Sony.

There’s a three and a half hour cut of Ghostbusters: ATC I’d be happy to share. #FeygerCut https://t.co/zTVE4bDPFm – Paul Feig (@paulfeig) May 21, 2020

Feig’s campaign has not raised so much hype, but would you like to see this version of Ghostbusters?

