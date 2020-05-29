Va The Wrap report that Emmy-nominated screenwriter and director Paul Feig (‘Ghostbusters’) direct for Netflix ‘The School for Good and Evil’, a film adaptation based on Soman Chainani’s New York Times bestseller. The official synopsis for the first volume of a series of six books that have already conquered millions of readers and has been translated into 30 languages ​​around the world is as follows:

This year, Sophie and her best friend Agatha will discover what it is like to be students of the legendary School of Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls receive training to be heroes and villains from fairy tales. With her pink dresses, crystal shoes and her devotion to good deeds, Sophie is convinced that she will have the best grades in the School of Good and that, when she graduates, she will be a princess. On the other hand, Agatha, with her deformed black robes, an evil cat as a pet and her antipathy to almost everyone, seems to be destined for the School of Evil.

But when the two friends fall into the Infinite Forest, they discover that their destinies are upset: Sophie falls into the School of Evil, where she must attend Shaving, Mortal Curses and Minions Training, while Agatha is in the School of the Well, between handsome princes, beautiful maidens, and Princess Label and Animal Communication classes. But what if the mistake is actually the first clue to find out who Sophie and Agatha really are …? The School of Good and Evil is a peak journey into a dazzling new world, where the only way out of a fairy tale is to traverse it.

David Magee (‘Life of Pi’) and Laura Solon (‘Let It Snow’) have written the adapted script for this film, which will feature production by Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz, Laura Fischer and Feig. For their part, Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen and Chainani will be the executive producers.