Paul Dano will be Steven Spielberg’s father in his biopic

Paul Dano joins the cast of the semi-autobiographical project of Steven SpielbergJoins the cast of which they are part Michelle williams Y Seth rogenThe film plans to be released in 2022.

Steven Spielberg not stop. Although its last premiere was the not exactly memorable ‘Ready Player One‘(2018) three years ago, the filmmaker has not stopped working since then.

Finalizing the production of the new ‘West Side Story‘(2021), and with’The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara‘in permanent pre-production for almost five years, it seems that his autobiographical project is the one that is picking up pace.

Today we have met a new and important signing, since we already know who will play the fictional father of the filmmaker in fiction: Paul Dano.

The actor, who became an international figure thanks to his role in ‘Little Miss Sunshine‘(Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris, 2006), has shown his talent in titles such as’Wells of Ambition‘(Paul Thomas Anderson, 2007),’Ruby sparks‘(Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris, 2012),’Prisoners‘(Denis Villeneuve, 2013) and’Swiss Army Man‘(Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, 2016), in addition to having been confirmed as the Enigma of the next’The batman‘(Matt Reeves, 2022).

This Amblin Entertainment production, which will recreate Spielberg’s childhood and adolescence memories in Arizona with artistic freedom, already had in its cast Michelle Williams, who will play a version of the director’s mother, and with Seth Rogen, who will be his favorite uncle.

Spielberg will sign the script with Tony kushner, responsible for the librettos of other films of the director such as’Munich‘(2005),’Lincoln‘(2012) and the imminent’West Side Story‘.

Rich FuryGetty Images

