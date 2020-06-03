Paul F. Browning, president and chief executive officer of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc., was appointed on April 1, 2020 to an expanded role as regional director for the Americas and regional co-director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). As executive director of the Americas, Browning leads two global businesses based in the United States and three regional businesses in North and South America. As a regional co-director, he works with key executives and their management teams to coordinate strategic planning, brand management and other long-term planning in the EMEA region and worldwide.

Under Browning’s leadership, MHPS Americas expanded to Central and South America, positioning the company as one of the main competitors in the Latin American energy market. Browning also led the expansion of the market for the development of renewable energy projects, energy storage and artificial intelligence products and services.

Ken Kawai, MHPS president and chief executive officer, said: “In addition to qualified leadership and remarkable market growth at MHPS Americas, Browning brings extensive global leadership experience in distributed and centralized power generation, as well as in gas and gas operations. intermediary oil and downstream from North America. We look forward to the contributions he will make in his new additional role in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. ”

Browning stated, “The energy sector is undergoing rapid change. No other company is as widely positioned as MHPS to serve decarbonisation megatrends and the advancement of human prosperity in the EMEA region. Together with our local leadership and our customers, we will create a change in energy. ”

Prior to joining MHPS Americas, Browning served as president and chief executive officer of Irving Oil Company Limited, owner and operator of Canada’s largest oil refinery and crude oil import terminal and is a joint venture partner in the only gas import terminal Canada’s liquefied natural.

Prior to joining Irving Oil, Browning was president and chief executive officer of the Thermal Products Division at GE Power & Water in Schenectady, New York, where he and his team developed new products for the power generation sector and sold and executed energy projects. power generation on a public utility scale worldwide.

Early in his career, Browning worked for Caterpillar Corporation in a variety of leadership positions, including managing director of Caterpillar Motoren in Kiel, Germany, vice president of turbomachinery products for solar turbines in San Diego, California, and general manager of a factory in Tijuana, Mexico. He started his career at GE Corporate Research and Development in Niskayuna, New York.

Browning holds a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering and materials science from Carnegie Mellon University and a master’s degree in materials engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He served on the boards of directors of eSolar and Fuel Cell Energy.

