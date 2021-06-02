Paul Bettany revealed that White Vision almost debuted in Avengers: Infinity War and that he has no contract with Marvel

WandaVision – 95% was a roller coaster of emotions. There is no doubt about it. The main reason for this was all the theories that fans developed when they wanted to know what mystery was behind everything that was happening in Westview. Fans were disappointed when they saw that most were not met. For many it was very sad not to see Mephisto involved in the matter, that the X-Men were not introduced to the MCU and that the great cameo that had been promised was White Vision. In fact, perhaps one of the bittersweet things about it was White Vision.

White Vision is a character that comic book fans had hoped to see at some point in the MCU. It wasn’t hard to guess that WandaVision it was the precise place for it to appear. The problem is that rumors spread that the series was going to have an impressive cameo in the last chapter. Everything was complicated when Paul Bettany said that in the end of the series he was going to act with someone who he had wanted to do for a long time. Fans were expecting to see a major X-Men type Magneto or Xavier. Unfortunately that comment was only a joke from the actor. A very bad one. That was clear when the big cameo was White Vision and therefore he was talking about acting to himself.

The actor just gave an interview for The Playlist. In it he revealed that we could have seen him much earlier than expected. He and Kevin Feige had been talking about that version of the character for a long time and when he was going to make an appearance. A, it seems that could have happened at the end of Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. From what he said it seems that we were not going to see the confrontation between the two versions, but Vision go white:

Kevin and I are about the same age. How old is Kevin? Is he a little younger than me? I have many friends this age for whom White Vision was very important to them in the seventies. So Kevin and I have been talking about it for years. But I can’t remember the moment [en el que me dijo que iba a aparecer] I suspected something when we talked about draining the color of my character in Avengers: Infinty War.

Taking into account this new information it could be deduced that perhaps the plan was that when Vision lost his infinity gem his corpse would turn completely white. In other words, his death would have been an unmistakable sign that we would see White Vision in the future. Only they decided not to go down that road in the end.

In that same interview, he revealed something that could be worrying for some fans. The actor has no idea what the character is going to be or when the whole White Vision thing is going to be resolved for a very simple reason. At this time he does not have a contract with Marvel. This was revealed when asked when we could see the character again in the MCU.

I don’t have a contract. I do not know that. I don’t know at all. And all I know so far is about this matter with the press to gain buzz for an Emmy, which is for a limited series. So it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen again. I mean, of course it would be difficult for them to have introduced White Vision and not be dealing with it in some way, but we haven’t discussed it.

The last thing he said is true. It would be very rare for them to leave that loose end. It just seems like it’s not a priority at the moment or it’s going to be a surprise that they’re booking one of the already announced movies.

