Paul Banks Releases New Muzz Song “Broken Tambourine”

A few days ago we told you that the good Paul banks, whom we all know for being the vocalist and leader of Interpol, I was taking advantage of the rest time of the New York band to explore other sounds. That is why decided to start a new and quite mysterious project called Muzz, which is made up of Banks himself along with former drummer of The Walkmen and member of Fleet Foxes, Matt Barrick and multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaufmann.

Muzz’s cover letter was “Bad Feeling”, a very interesting song because we had heard Paul Banks singing other types of genres – come on, he even rapped with RZA in the Banks & Steelz project -, but this time the guitarist abandons that post-punk sound that characterizes him so much to enter a much more mature sound, without pretensions but full of much feeling and direct lyrics.

After getting excited about that single, Muzz releases another song called “Broken Tambourine”, a melancholic song which is very reminiscent of the last thing David Bowie did in life, with that nostalgic sound and a deep voice that more than singing to you is as if it were speaking in your ear while a lot of instruments come together to create a strange atmosphere, because it begins with a somber tone but as it progresses and almost at the end it fills us with hope with energetic choirs. It is a song in which we can listen to the influences of each of the members.

They also released a video clip

As if this were not enough, they also released an animated video clip which was directed by Griffin Frazen –Who has worked with Thom Yorke–. In the they tell us the peculiar of an astronaut by the Moon, emphasizing the loneliness and the feeling of abandonment that all those whose dream is to explore what no one else knows can come to feel. Muzz is undoubtedly one of those projects that appeared out of nowhere but that excites us with each new song they launch and this time is no exception.

Take off your pajamas, make yourself a coffee and listen to “Broken Tambourine”, the new track by Muzz (or the Paul Banks project that most excites us right now):