The beginning of March came with really interesting news for all Interpol fans. British güero with steps in Spain, Mexico and New York, Paul Banks, announced the creation of his new Muzz supergroup.

Along with the beauty of the ad, Banks, The Walkmen drummer Matt Barrick and multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaufman, They shared “Bad Feeling”, the band’s first song so we could hear what it was all about. One that did not disappoint any fan.

Today, May 13, Muzz just shared a first time again for the band. We are talking about his first live recording, and it is precisely “Bad Feeling”.

A few days before this presentation, we could hear more songs from his repertoire as “Broken Tambourine” and “Red Western Sky”. Something that surely encouraged any Banks fan to want more and more Muzz stuff.

You can also read: MUZZ: THE NEW BAND OF PAUL BANKS THAT YOU WILL CERTAINLY LOVE

This new video and first live performance of a band the size of Muzz, is not exactly what we would all have in mind. But the coronavirus caused many things to change. Around here we see the trio playing from the cities where they are currently locked up: Banks in Edinburgh, Kaufman in Brooklyn and Barrick in Philadelphia.

What we see in this presentation may not be exceptional, but it feels faithful, honest and understandable. It feels like a home video made by and among friends. Literally one of the main reasons to form the band. Over there we can even see Josh Kaufman’s daughter playing behind him.

Paul Banks tells us about Muzz

About three weeks ago, we had a chance to talk to Banks to dig deeper into his quarantine, but especially Muzz. There he told us about the origins of the band, about his lifelong relationship with Kaufman, about how it was that after a rehearsal they decided to put together an album and much more.

By the way, You can expect it this coming June 5 via Matador. We leave you the first presentation of Muzz for you to enjoy:

Watch on YouTube

