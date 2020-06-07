We are always intrigued by how a superband forms. Has the idea formed in your head for a long time?Will one member of another be fans? Has it been the recommendation of a mutual friendship? Possibly the most ordinary response leads us to think that in some intellectual gathering, its members agreed to play just for fun and ended up on a record … that is not the case of Muzz. Right now we tell you why.

Something that fascinates us about these new projects is that you can see that their own members are excited and there is a lot of dedication to something that may be fleeting or that is here to stay, but it always comes from the desire to reinvent yourself.

Muzz is a vacation retreat and even therapeutic for Paul banks (Interpol), Matt Barrick (The Walkmen) and Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman), which is transmitted as the space that was made of their ordinary projects to change their air, even if for a while.

The trajectory of Interpol It seems to restrict the experimentation Banks can use in songs, and as we had already noted in his solo project as Julian Plenti, that desire needed to come out. For example, “Evergreen” dislodges Banks from the image of a solemn and rough frontman of a rock band, and we place him more as a relaxed guy in a very attractive double vocal work.

Flutes, brass, angelic choirs, bells and other elements are integrated into Muzz, which, despite Paul’s sad timbre, delivers a sound that transmits peace and contemplation. Just something that many need in a year that feels like a Jumanji game that got out of control.

Relax with this gem, which also has one of the best lyrics by Banks:

There is no prominence of any of the sound elements of this album, although there is guitar in songs like “Patchouli”, the synthesizers that are growing, percussions and the metals that reach the end are just as important. These kinds of quiet songs make us visualize Muzz playing in a forum for few people, in an intimate concert that will have to happen perhaps next year.

Much of the tranquility that is felt in Muzz comes from the trio lowering the revolutions of their past projects, except for Josh Kaufman, previously dedicated to folk. “Red Western Sky” feels even therapeutic, a relief from metals in songs much slower than those of their original projects. Although it has three veterans in its integration, this band feels fresh:

We recognize and applaud when a musician knows that the ideas he has in his head do not have the identity of the band he is in and he decides to save them for another name. Call me Thom Yorke (Radiohead, Atoms for Peace, soloist), Damon Albarn (Blur, Gorillaz, soloist) and other geniuses, we trust that they do not divert the sound of a band so that they have consistency within the name and career of a band.

This is the case with the members of Muzz, who have a clear sonic identity in songs like “Black Tambourine” and “Bad Feeling”, a fresh and brutally worked folk, with many elements in balance.

The trio worked with D. James Goodwin (Kevin Morby, Benjamin Booker) in the production, who achieved a minimalist and careful work that shows in no thunderous subjects but with great force.

Experimentation has moments that for many of its fans might be somewhat unnecessary, such as “Chubby Chekcer”, “All Is Dead To Me” and “How Many Days”, but they are the exception in twelve songs that seek to give a new face to the folk, with effects rarely applied to the genre. These friends made this album with the calm that gives them not having to sell or try something in particular, but as the vehicle to bring out a side of contemporary folk that we really enjoyed.

Even Paul showed us his cheesy side around here on Muzz with a song we will save for next summer, as this apparently we will remain locked, “Summer Love”:

Muzz tracklist

1. “Bad Feeling”

2. “Evergreen”

3. “Red Western Sky”

4. “Patchouli”

5. “Everything Like It Used To Be”

6. “Broken Tambourine”

7. “Knuckleduster”

8. “Chubby Checker”

9. “How Many Days”

10. “Summer Love”

11. “All Is Dead To Me”

12. “Trinidad”