When Paul Annacone He decided to withdraw from the professional circuit surely he would be proud to have put his name in the top 15 of the ranking or to have lifted three trophies in the elite. What he surely did not imagine was that years later, in his time as a coach, he was going to stand out even more than on the track. The racket was still in his hand, only now to give instructions to people like Pete Sampras, Tim Henman, Roger Federer or Sloane Stephens. Currently, the American is part of the team Taylor Fritz, one of the great promises of the country. We don’t know where his roof may be, but Paul dreams of going down that path once again and touching heaven with his player again.

“Taylor is one of the most determined people I know, that can be both a good and a bad thing,” explains the Southampton man in a report for ATP. “It is a challenge to convince him of something he does not believe in, but it is also good to face adversity, when he is on the court and things are not going well. He is one of the best competitors out there, he never stops, I’ve even seen him win matches when he’s sick. These ingredients are key to reach its full power, “said the 57-year-old technician.

But Annacone is not alone in this adventure, David Naikin It accompanies him as the other fundamental pillar in Fritz’s development. “It is holding up well, we talk every day. You are now on a full strength and conditioning program, it is a good time for it, there is plenty of time to do activities that we didn’t have time before. At 22 he has a lot of energy, he knows perfectly well that we are living a unique moment in history, not only for tennis, so he needs to focus on something positive. He is working hard, I hope he returns in the best possible way ”, underlines one of the tour’s most charismatic technicians.

On his back weigh the pleasant experiences of the past that now force him to be successful again, although Paul knows that each project is a world. “Each time is different. You always want to use what has been successful in the past, but sometimes you have to translate it into a new language. My training philosophies haven’t changed muchI base myself on the ability to adapt and adjust to what he has done to keep everything working, whether we are in 1990, 2004 or 2020. I must be fluent, attentive and very aware of the player you are working with. Taylor is 22 years old, Roger and Tim were just over 20, Pete was 23 but he was already No. 2 in the world. What Fritz is most clear about at the moment is that he wants to discover all the good things that can be, ”says the former number 12 in the world.

To the change of player is added the change of time, as Annacone highlights, but there are things that never change. “As a coach, the biggest challenge is figuring out how to convey what you want to do and how the player will receive it.. This is the great test in individual sports as opposed to team sports. Teams generally conform to a coach’s philosophy, but if you are a successful individual coach you are going to have a hard time if you have a monothematic philosophy or one that can only be approached one way. Regardless of the player you’re working with, even the sex, the key is personalities, “insists the New Yorker.

Only his stages with Sampras and Federer would already give him to write several books. At the moment, they help him to continue learning and, from time to time, to remember old battles. “Roger has always been very self-conscious, which is why it was so easy to train him. You do not have much to convince him, he already does it in a pragmatic way and that does not affect his confidence. That is one of the reasons why it has continued to shine for so long, because it feels comfortable in its own skin. You can become very realistic about what you are doing well and what you are not. To convince Roger you needed to prove it to him, always explain why. Otherwise, the method would not work. Pete was more concise, he wanted a clear and direct direction, to go outside with a simple plan in mind. You have to find out what each player needsThat is one of the arts of coaching and one of the reasons why I like training so much. ”

