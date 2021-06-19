Paul Annacone and the debate on the GOAT

Once again the debate to see who is the GOAT of tennis is red hot. After the triumph of Novak Djokovic In the last Roland Garros tournament, he has won many integers and arguments in classifying him as the best player in the history of tennis. Many will agree and others will continue to defend the figure of Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal. To taste the colors. The last to join this debate has been Paul annacone who on Tennis Channel managed to give his point of view.

Many are the voices that affirm that Novak Djokovic has had bad luck when it comes to meeting two greats of this sport such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal: “I think Djokovic is a person who lets himself be carried away by what history shows him. . He has followed in the footsteps of probably two of the toughest tennis players such as Nadal and Federer, but he does not have that affection from the public. In my opinion, it is a shame for Novak because he has not been able to obtain the recognition that he truly deserves, “said Annacone when talking about the influence that Roger and Rafa have had compared to Nole.

He added that in addition to winning most of the Grand Slams held in the past decade, Djokovic has also won 31 Masters 1000s and four London Nitto ATP Finals, underscoring his dominance and weight in the men’s category over the past decade: ” Since 2011, he has won 18 Grand Slams and Rafa and Roger combined have won 15. He has won 31 Masters 1000, where the rest have won 28. He has won 4 Nitto ATP Finals, while Fedal has only won one. the number one in the world and very few can fight face to face. What I mean by all this is that Djokovic has been the most dominant player of the last decade. That’s the way things are and the statistics reflect it. “