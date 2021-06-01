Paul and Musetti say goodbye to Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On at 16:30 CEST

French players Fabrice Martin Y Jeremy chardy, number 28 of the ATP and number 30 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning in the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros by 6 (4) -7 (7), 6-1 and 6-1 in one hour and forty-five minutes to the American tennis player Tommy paul and the Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti, numbers 150 and 308 of the ATP. With this result, the couple takes the place for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that Martin and Chardy, the winners, managed to break the service 6 times to their rivals, obtained 59% of the first service, committed 2 double faults, managing to win 71% of the service points. As for the losing pair, they managed to break the serve on one occasion, had a 73% first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 54% of the service points.

Martin and Chardy will meet in the round of 32 of the championship with the winners of the match that will face Simone bolelli Y Maximo gonzalez against Mackenzie mcdonald Y Taylor fritz.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Doubles Masc.) a total of 64 couples face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 30 and June 12 on clay in the open air.