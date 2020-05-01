Karla Torrijos

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, April 30, 2020, p. a16

Paul Aguilar, defender for the Club América, assured that he would like the group in the Clausura 2020 tournament of the Mx League, which was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, to play a single game, which, he said, would give him more excitement. to the competition.

Given the possibility that the contest will have to be concluded in a few days, once the health contingency in the country is over and the activity resumes, the player from Las Águilas said that it would be one of the best alternatives to be able to finish the program on time. tournament.

It would be a very good option, it seems to me that it would give a little more flavor the fact that it was a single game. Speaking sports, it would be to kill or die, and this would make there be a lot more excitement in the matches, it would make them more interesting, the defender said yesterday in a video conference.

He also ruled out that the mandatory break in training, due to the Covid-19 outbreak and which could last until September, according to FIFA recommendations, will negatively affect the physical condition of the Azulcrema squad.

“No (it would harm), because we continue preparing. Logically the technical part is lost a little, but physically we are going to return in the best way.

For Club América there should be no pretext and I do not think that in any way we are six months without being able to participate, he said.

On the other hand, he considered that a merger between the Mx League and the Major League Soccer of the United States would be very interesting, which, it has been recently speculated, could occur in 2026.

We know that MLS has grown a lot, it would be very useful for Mexican soccer to have that international touch that has been lost by not being in the (Copa) Libertadores, he said.

