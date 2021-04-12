Paul Aguilar, former Club América, seeks to return to football after months without activity

Paul Aguilar, former player of the Eagles of Club América, after not getting a club for this tournament, has other businesses far from professional football, however, he declared that he still does not think about retirement and wants to continue playing, despite his 36 years .

Aguilar, in an interview with W Deportes, revealed that despite dedicating himself to other businesses not related to sports, he still does not plan to leave the fields.

“Currently I am managing a small business where I fix used cars to later put them on sale. I am not thinking about my retirement because I would like to play at least one more year.” Said the player.

Aguilar, after leaving the Eagles in December, the Sinaloan side did not find a team in either the Liga MX or the MLS, despite sounding for several clubs.

