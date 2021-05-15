Pau, with Kobe in the Hall of Fame

Pau Gasol has traveled to the United States to attend the induction ceremony of Kobe Bryant to the Hall of Fame. This has been shown by some images in which he has been seen applauding a tribute made to Vanessa, widow of the escort, and Natalia, his eldest daughter. Other legends such as Magic Johnson were also present in the room, with a safety distance, masks and the restrictions typical of the coronavirus pandemic. Pau has received permission from Barcelona to move to the other side of the pond and show his support for the Bryant family, to whom he has been very close, especially after the death of Kobe, acting as a support and uploading several videos with the daughters of the legend, which will be presented in the Hall of Fame by Michael Jordan, his eternal reference.

Vanessa and Natalia receive Kobe’s Hall of Fame jacket and ring With chants of “KOBE” from the crowd 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IHNr0HdVDs – Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) May 15, 2021

The death of Kobe Bryant In a helicopter accident on January 26, 2020, he left the world of sports and the NBA in a state of shock. The Black Mamba was one of the most important basketball players in history and one of the most charismatic athletes that ever lived. In addition, his friendship with Pau Gasol, with whom he won two rings at the Los Angeles Lakers (2009 and 2010), made him someone especially appreciated by the Spanish fan. He shared a team with the Sant Boi player from 2008 to 2014, a period of time in which, in addition to the championships won, they played 3 Finals, shared three All Stars and even faced each other in two Olympic finals, with North American victories and great performances by both players.