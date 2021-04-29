Pau Torres, in the most valuable XI of the Europa League semifinals

€ 575 M

The top XI of the Europa League semi-finals is fully dominated by Premier League players with 10 out of 11 representatives from Manchester United and Arsenal. Villarreal CF’s Spanish central defender Pau Torres is the only footballer not to play in the English competition.

Thus, the most valuable formation of the four clubs that remain in the Europa League has a total market value of 575 million euros, well below the ideal team in the Champions League, which amounts to 925 million euros.

Haaland ‘hunts’ Neymar: the most valuable players in the world

25 Pedri (18) – Barça – Market value: € 70 M

& copy imago images

Data as of April 9, 2021

21 Marc-André ter Stegen (28) – Barça – Market value: € 75 million

& copy TM / imago images

21 Thibaut Courtois (28) – Real Madrid – Market value: € 75 million

& copy imago images

21 Matthijs de Ligt (21) – Juventus – Market value: € 75m

& copy imago images

21 Alphonso Davies (20) – Bayern – Market value: € 75m

& copy TM / imago images

17 Lionel Messi (33) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

& copy imago images

17 Frenkie de Jong (23) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

& copy Imago / TM

17 João Félix (21) – Atlético – Market value: € 80 M

& copy imago images

17 Ansu Fati (18) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

& copy imago images

15 Heung-Min Son (28) – Tottenham – Market value: € 85m

& copy imago images

15 Marcus Rashford (23) – United – Market value: € 85m

& copy TM / imago images

11 Jan Oblak (28) – Atlético – Market value: € 90 M

& copy imago images

11 Romelu Lukaku (27) – Inter – Market value: € 90 M

& copy imago images

11 Joshua Kimmich (26) – Bayern – Market value: € 90m

& copy imago images

11 Bruno Fernandes (26) – United – Market value: € 90 M

& copy imago images

6 Kevin De Bruyne (29) – City – Market value: € 100m

& copy imago images

6 Sadio Mané (29) – Liverpool – Market value: € 100 M

& copy imago images

6 Raheem Sterling (26) – City – Market value: € 100m

& copy TM / imago images

6 Trent Alexander-Arnold (22) – Liverpool – Market value: € 100m

& copy TM / imago images

6 Jadon Sancho (21) – Dortmund – Market value: € 100m

& copy imago images

3 Neymar (29) – PSG – Market value: € 110 M

& copy imago images

3 Mohamed Salah (28) – Liverpool – Market value: € 110 M

& copy imago images

3 Erling Haaland (20) – Dortmund – Market value: € 110m

& copy imago images

2 Harry Kane (27) – Tottenham – Market value: € 120m

& copy imago images

1 Kylian Mbappé (22) – PSG – Market value: € 160 M

& copy imago images

Manchester United six in the most valuable XI

Manchester United is the team that contributes the most footballers to the line-up with a total of six, with Portuguese Bruno Fernandes being the ‘MVP’ with 90 million euros. Marcus Rashford (€ 85m), Paul Pogba (€ 60m), Mason Greenwood (€ 50m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire, both with € 40m, complete the XI.

In the ranks of Arsenal appear Bukayo Saka (60 million), former Atlético midfielder Thomas Partey (50), left-back Kieran Tierney (€ 30 million) and German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, with a market value of 25 million euros.

Pau Torres, the most valuable Spanish defender of the moment

Villarreal CF youth squad player Pau Torres is the only LaLiga professional in the most valuable XI of the Europa League semifinals. The 24-year-old Spanish international is on the radar of big clubs like Real Madrid and is the most valuable Iberian defender at the moment with € 50m.

The most valuable XI of the Europa League semifinals.

Homepage