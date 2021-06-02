Pau Torres: “Busquets is our reference”

06/02/2021 at 1:17 PM CEST

Pau Torres appeared at a press conference in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas. The defender of Villarreal, recent champion of the Europa League, highlighted the role of Sergio Busquets, as the new captain replacing Sergio Ramos, who was left out of the list for Euro 2021 for physical reasons.

PRESSURE: “No pressure, level of our clubs, prepared to play with any teammate, we are trained with whoever the coach decides and it will be the best for the team & rdquor;

SERGIO RAMOS?: One comes here and tries to learn from any partner, I have learned to the fullest with him and now with the partner who plays I will learn from him and he will learn from my & rdquor;

RESPONSIBLE: “We must all pull the car, the most veteran people and the youngest. We are all trained, but if I had to highlight someone, I would speak of Sergio Busquets. He has been champion of everything, he is our captain, he is the one who has the most caps. He is our benchmark, so is Koke or Jordi Alba & mldr; The youngest of us aspire to be like the oldest. “

FUTURE: “I have a contract with Villarreal, we have won a European title and next year we have the Champions League ahead of us, but now it is the national team’s turn. Albiol, who has a lot of experience in these tournaments, has told me to enjoy these moments. I am here. trained to face it and I appreciate the day to day with him & rdquor;.

MADRID RUMORS: “These rumors indicate that the work is good, like that of my club. As I said, I am calm, my performance has not changed. It has been good, my club loves me and I am very focused on the European Championship. I want to help in the selection where necessary & rdquor;.

Laporte and Eric Garcia

LAPORTE: “He is a player who is characterized by his positional play, he has been under the command of Gaurdiola, he treats the ball well and the competition is very healthy. The coach decides & rdquor;.

EURO CUP: “Spain IS a candidate for everything ahead, so we are going to come out in each of the games. I came from winning the Europa League and now I want to win with the national team “

GEARARD MORENO: “I am lucky to enjoy him every week, he is once again the Zarra of the League, he has scored 30 goals in all competitions and is qualified to help the national team. He will contribute goals and work.”

FROM GEA: “We talked the days before, here when we met again. David is strong-minded, he has gone through many situations in the race and will remain in what ended (Europa League final). I have encouraged him as much as I could, I have told him that will not run out of titles this summer & rdquor;.

ERIC GARCIA: “Eric is a very calm boy for his age, he comes from a great club like City, now he has signed for Barçay and he is more than qualified to play in the European Championship. He is very quiet with the ball, has very good conditions with the national team and is trained for whatever he has to do .