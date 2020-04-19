Pau Gasol He has been recovering from an injury to his left foot since last May 2019 (almost a year ago), a fact that frustrated his plans to play the playoffs with Milwaukee Bucks and later the Chinese Basketball World Cup with the National Team. Spanish.

For the veteran Spanish player, his intention to recover to return to the fields as soon as possible and prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 has not changed despite the quarantine caused by the health crisis of the coronavirus. In fact, Gasol says that confinement is benefiting him regarding recovery time:

“My main objective has always been the recovery of my foot. Due to the pandemic I have managed to gain a little more time for recovery. I train and I am fully rehabilitated. My mentality is to recover fully as if I were going to compete this summer, even if it isn’t. “

Swimming in a sea of ​​green shirts, Pau Gasol contributes a key basket —— # LakeShow2010 pic.twitter.com/SR08WW3JDj – The Lakers (@LosLakers) April 16, 2020

However, Pau Gasol himself ensures that this quarantine that is being lived also has its negative part when it comes to having all the necessary elements for the correct rehabilitation of your foot:

“Although I have more time, it must also be said that being confined at home does not allow me to access the tests I had to carry out and the equipment necessary to strengthen my foot. Right now all I think about is that I managed to get all my strength back, the bone was solid and I could play basketball as soon as possible. “

.