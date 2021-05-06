Pau Serracanta, Director and partner of Dorna Sports, leaves the company

05/06/2021 at 12:54 CEST

EFE

The Spanish Pau Serrancanta, director and partner of Dorna Sports for 22 years and 355 Grands Prix, has communicated his decision to leave his position in the company.

“My passion has always been the sports sector and the fact of having been able to dedicate a good part of my professional career to Dorna Sports, I can affirm that it has been a great privilege and that I am very grateful to have worked with a team of excellent professionals”, has pointed out in a note Serracanta.

“Dorna Sports is like a big family, under the leadership of Carmelo Ezpeleta, a great mentor and whom I consider almost like a father in the professional aspect and that with all the support and knowledge that he has given me, has made these more than two decades pass at the same speed as the bikes of our fantastic championships. My future plans continue around innovation, technology and sustainability projects “, he assures Pau serracanta.

For its part, Carmelo Ezpeleta, head of Dorna Sports, has declared that he is “very grateful for the work and effort that Pau has been dedicated to Dorna for over 22 years. “

“Pau leaves behind a great team of professionals that will allow us to consolidate our alliances and seek new opportunities and milestones since we want to continue growing this fabulous sport that is motorcycling with the help of all our partners “, he stressed Ezpeleta.