Pau GasolBefore the coronavirus caused a global pandemic that forced all sports disciplines to be paralyzed, he planned to retire next September after having played his last Olympic Games with the Spanish basketball team.

However, the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to the summer of 2021 has caused the veteran Spanish player to have to change his plans to end his career as a professional player. He will have to wait another season to leave basketball permanently. This has led him to consider different options to get to the Games in good shape, including signing for some team, either in the NBA or in the ACB League.

After a possible signing by Barcelona Lassa has been discussed for weeks, Pau Gasol himself recently acknowledged, in an interview for Clutch Points collected by the SB Nation media, that he has thought of returning to Los Angeles Lakers even if it is to act as a rotation player.

“Being able to finish my career and play my last year in the Lakers would be something great, attractive in every way. It is something that has crossed my mind and I have really considered it. I have a great love relationship with the organization and with the city, but we’ll see what finally happens. “

Pau Gasol spent in the Los Angeles Lakers his most successful stage in the NBA, obtaining two consecutive rings in 2009 and 2010, forming a couple with Kobe Bryant.

Pau Gasol’s surely welcome to come back – # Lakers pic.twitter.com/dt1clYnWMg – LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) May 9, 2020

