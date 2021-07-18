Pau López will play for Marseille, on loan from AS Roma

07/11/2021 at 4:36 PM CEST

It is already official. Olympique de Marseille announced this Sunday an agreement for the Catalan goalkeeper Pau Lopez play this next season 2021-22 in their ranks on loan from Roma, also having a purchase option for the French entity.

According to the statement from the French club, “OM and Pau Lopez have found a definitive agreement, with the consent of AS Roma, for the loan of the Spanish goalkeeper for one season, starting on July 17, 2021 “.

Lopez, 26, came to the Italian team two years ago from Real Betis, where he spent a season after training in the lower categories and the first team of Espanyol de Barcelona.

The OM thus seeks a substitute for Steve Mandanda, who has been at the club for four years and is international with France, but is now 36 years old.

The contract includes a clause with the option of a definitive transfer from the 2022-2023 season.