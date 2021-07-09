Pau López goes on loan to Marseille

07/08/2021 at 6:24 PM CEST

Pau López is already a Marseille player. The French team is moving strongly in this transfer market and has tied up the former goalkeeper of Espanyol and Betis, so far at AS Roma.

The Spanish joins the Ligue 1 team on loan for one year, with a mandatory purchase option at the end of the current season, which will be based on the objectives and the matches played with OM, and could be between 12 and 15 million euros.

With the arrival of Rui Patricio to the Roman team, Pau had found himself without a gap and Mourinho did not have him, so he has decided to try in the French league, where he will meet the already ex-bluegrana Konrad of the Fountain.

Longoria was looking for a goalkeeper to replace the veteran Steve Mandanda, and it seems that Pau is the bet for now.

At 26, Torres has played 34 games for the capital in Serie A, and will now seek to find his place at the Stade Vélodrome.