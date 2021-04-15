Pau López consolidates in Rome

04/14/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Pau López’s situation in Rome improves at times. The former Betis, who a few months ago was on the starting ramp, seems to have reaffirmed his importance among the three sticks of the Olympic goal. Pau is in an exceptional moment, so Roma have already parked the option of looking for a replacement in the next market.

The first leg of the quarterfinals was a turning point in the goalkeeper’s situation. Three stops to Antony Matheus, two to Brobbey and, especially the penalty saved to Tadic They led to the comeback of Roma at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The match ended with a 1-2 favorable to the Giallorossi, and despite goals from Pellegrini and Ibáñez, Pau emerged as the absolute hero of the match.

However, this does not mean that its continuity in the Italian capital is guaranteed. Tiago Pinto, sports director of Roma, will have to make a decision depending on the offers received and the performance of the goalkeeper until the end of this season.

Pinto’s final decision aside, Pau has no intention of leaving Rome. This has been stated by Alfred Botines, the goalkeeper’s agent, at Il Corriere dello Sport. “Pau López is very happy in Roma, he is happy to represent their colors. It has recovered its level, is growing and will continue to do so. He is focused on achieving his goals and those of Roma. He is fully immersed in the preparation for the game against Ajax and wants to help the team achieve the semi-final of the Europa League & rdquor ;.