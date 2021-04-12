Pau Gasol’s documentary series will be released soon

The boom in sports documentaries continues. Pau Gasol will be the next elite athlete to tell his story through a documentary. It is a series that will have four episodes and for which the exact premiere date is not yet known..

A PG Productions, RTG Features and THINK450 production, which is already underway and will be ready to be launched on platforms in the fall of this year. The recordings began in 2019, so the documentary will go back to the last appearances of Pau Gasol in the NBA, his injury and his recovery. The series is directed by Oriol Bosch, also responsible for Andrés Iniesta: the unexpected hero.

“I hope this series helps shed light on my mood as I think about what will come next.”

“The series will show how an elite athlete says goodbye to the game that he knows so well and loves so much, fighting against physical scars, emotional challenges and personal legacy., as well as the new family and professional commitments that are presented to him “, reads the official statement.

“There comes a time when a player’s professional career must come to an end,” said Gasol. “It will not be a happy moment for me, but you have to be prepared, as there will be a huge void that I will have to fill. I hope this series helps shed light on my state of mind while I think about what will come next, “they highlight in the official statement of the documentary.