Pau Gasol wants to relive his last Clásico back at Barça

04/10/2021 at 10:16 PM CEST

Pau Gasol lived with emotion his first game with the Barça shirt against Bayern. It was a test for the 40-year-old center of what actually begins. A final stretch of the Euroleague and Endesa League where he hopes to contribute his experience and quality to win the two important titles at stake with Barça.

And on that road that he wants to travel with Barça, he begins this Sunday, with the duel he will live against Madrid. If he finally enters into Jasikevicius’ plans, it will be his first Clásico since June 21, 2001, when he played his last game as a Barça player, leading Barça to the league title against Madrid (84-96) and achieving the MVP of that final, before his jump to the NBA.

Surely he is not there to match the numbers that night at the Ciudad Deportiva (22 points, 10 rebounds), but surely the motivation and desire to contribute against Madrid will be the same 20 years later. Pau remains just as motivated against the whites, as if that time had not passed.

Pau left Barça as La Liga champion against Madrid and as MVP

| EFE

To put the batteries

And it is that Barça, leaving aside the inconsequential match against Bayern, has to put the batteries from this Sunday (18.30). Those of Jasikevicius are only worth the victory to put pressure on Madrid, that occupies the first position of the Endesa League, with two victories over the Catalans. A defeat would practically leave that first position sentenced.

And according to the duels between the two teams this season, Barça has clearly won the battle against Pablo Laso’s team. Except for the defeat in the final of the Endesa Super Cup (72-67), Barça has won the next four games, and with clear control.

The best memory of this season, the Cup final at the WiZInk Center, where Barça beat the Whites with a sensational Higgins (73-88). Victories in the Euroleague, and in the League duel in Madrid, to reach this sixth match of the season where Barça starts as a clear favorite, despite the fact that in the Classic it is always difficult to make predictions.

Waiting for the best Barça

Jasikevicius hopes to have the best version of his team, with the addition of Pau Gasol, which will force the coach to leave three players out.

Oriola, Higgins and Mirotic, who rested against Bayern, return safely, to a team that must show its best defensive version against a Madrid that arrives ‘touched’ after Deck’s ‘spantá’, one of the pillars of the team.

Whatever happens, the duel is sure not to disappoint. And with a motivated Pau if he finally dresses short, he becomes an even more special Classic.