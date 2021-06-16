Pau Gasol, unknown participation in Tokyo and another season

“This may be my last match at the Palau.” With those lapidary words he warned Pau Gasol of the special character that the duel could have in which the FC Barcelona ended up being proclaimed champion of the Endesa League. The Blaugrana fan had been dreaming of the return of the prodigal son for many years so that now, just when the stands of enthusiastic fans who cheer on the best Spanish player of all time can begin to fill, Pau decides to leave. He has gone through a real odyssey until he feels like a player again and his ability to be important on the court is undeniable. Since landing, he has been seen to be faster and more agile than expected, but above all, with a game intelligence that allows him to be an outstanding player in FIBA ​​basketball.

The goal was to play quality minutes to prove himself physically and regain the competitive pace necessary for the Tokyo Olympics, the great appointment marked in red on the calendar as a possible withdrawal of the center of Sant Boi. It is clear that playing his last minutes with the national team shirt and having the opportunity to fight for medals would be a dream come true, but perhaps Gasol has surprised himself with his good physical sensations and ability to influence the game of his team, and decide to continue one more season. He has been able to accept his role in the Blaugrana team, he knows perfectly the coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius, and so much effort invested for only a few months of competition can mean little.

Pau Gasol should play an important role in the Spanish team, but what will happen next?

That is what we all expect, regardless of the team we follow. Pau Gasol He is a living history of Spanish sport, a player of immeasurable talent and impeccable values ​​on and off the court that inspire millions of people all over the world. What Wade did in his last season in the NBA could serve as an example for what all Spanish basketball fans yearn for; the possibility of going to his team’s court to see one last time live the player who changed everything, the man about whom no one has a bad word and who has thrilled us with his game and dedication for years. Don’t go yet Pau, we need you.