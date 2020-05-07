Can you imagine a better climax to the sports career of Pau Gasol? While the Spanish is rushing his options to return to the courts and give himself the opportunity to compete in the next season and participate in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, many still remember the words of Kobe Bryant a few years ago when he was questioned about the relevance of Pau in those rings. “When he retires, he should have his shirt next to mine on the Staples Center. I look forward to that night when he is giving a speech in the center of the field, “said the Black Mamba. The second part of that wish, unfortunately, will not be fulfilled, but perhaps the first part will.

Have a T-shirt removed from any franchise in the NBA It is a tremendous honor, but it seems obvious that the merits to be done in a historic team like the Los Angeles Lakers are much greater than in others. Individual glory is very expensive in a set that has brought together some of the best in history. On the roof of the Staples Center there are names as historical as those of Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Shaquille O´Neal, Magic Johnson. The list is dizzying, but the real possibility that Pau Gasol will swell it cannot be ignored, due to its fundamental role in the 2009 and 2010 rings.

“If it happens it would be a real honor for me, an enormous privilege. If it were to occur, it would be more than a dream come true,” said Sant Boi in an interview for ClutchPoint, in which he did not hesitate to analyze the options for Los Angeles Lakers of Lebron James to get a ring this season or the next. “They have a good opportunity, Lebron’s experience in the finals can be a differential in their favor. It is very important that they remain physically and mentally active in order to return in top shape. Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets are your big competitors in the Western Conference, “declared a Pau Gasol who will always be one of the angelina family.

.