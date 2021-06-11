Pau Gasol shines and leads Barça to the final of the Endesa League

Jun 12, 2021 at 12:08 AM CEST

Barça returns to the final of the Endesa League where Madrid awaits them this Sunday, after winning the third game against Lenovo Tenerife (89-72) in a duel where Pau Gasol led the way to victory (15) to be finished off by the good Barça defense and a great Davies (14) and Calathes (13) who accompanied Pau in the decisive duel.

FCB

LEN

Barça, 89

(23 + 23 + 22 + 21): Calathes (13), Abrines (3), Higgins (14), Mirotic (6), Davies (14) -starting five-, Bolmaro (4), Hanga (3), Smits (4), Kuric (6), Oriola (3), Westermann (3),

Lenovo Tenerife, 72

(21 + 18 + 11 + 22): Fitipaldo (3), Jenkins (0), Cavanaugh (3), Doornekamp (19), Shermadini (8) – starting five-, Huertas (13), Salin (8), Rodríguez (3), Sulejmanovic (6), Guerra (7),

Referees:

Emilio Pérez Pizarro, Fernando Calatrava, and Luis Miguel Castillo. Without eliminated.

Incidents:

Third and final semifinal match, played at the Palau Blaugrana, before 1,000 spectators

Barça started by conceding too many open shots to Lenovo Tenerife, who took advantage of them, with three practically consecutive triples that allowed the visitors to go ahead (4-9).

The azulgrana They adjusted their defense, and with a more active team, and moving the ball better, they turned the ball over with a triple by Abrines (11-9) and thanks to a 7-0 run.

With Davies acting as a leader in the inner game and with Calathes distributing the game, Barça kept control of the game, although Tenerife did not let the blaugrana go (17-14). Mirotic scored his first triple, but the game moved evenly in the first quarter (23-21).

Gasol takes control

Tenerife started with a triple in the resumption returning to command (23-24), although it would be ephemeral because Barça he was the great dominator of the room, with a stellar Pau Gasol. The one from Sant Boi intimidated in defense, and scored up to two consecutive triples (11 points of a jiffy), which gave confidence to the team.

Hanga was added to the triple, in the best minutes of Barça, that thanks to the control of the rebound he could run and felt comfortable despite the attempts Huertas to keep his team in the game, a triple by Calathes and another action by Higgins, gave Barça their highest income (43-33).

The Catalans were somewhat off-center after a ‘riff-raff’ between Shermadini and Davies, which raised the tension of the duel -Technique for both-, although they managed to get to restnso with the party controlled, but far from closed (46-39).

The Barça opens hole

With Davies ‘hot’ for the pique with Shermadini, Higgins and Gasol took the lead and especially the pivot was decisive for the Catalans to open a gap of up to 12 points (57-45) again. Intimidó in defense, looked for fouls and rebounded to clearly lead the team, against a misguided Tenerife in the shot (1 of 8).

Barça’s best moment led him to open 15 points after a triple by Kuric (60-45). The game seemed controlled and with Mirotic again too discreet. In spite of this, Barça found resources to undermine the Tenerife team that was fading – six losses – with a Barça defense that put in Many problems to those of Vidorreta to stay at 11 points and the maximum income (68-50).

In the final room, Tenerife tried to get closer after a triple by Salin (72-60) but the Barça defense again scored at a high level and the forces faltered in the visitors so that the Barça assured the victory (89-72) and the pass to the great final of the Endesa League