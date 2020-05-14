The world of basketball shrinks its breath waiting to know if Pau Gasol You can jump back onto a basketball court to compete for the maximum. The Spanish has perceived as a relief the postponement of the Olympic Games and he has a lot of time ahead to finalize the recovery and to express his options to return to be able to play and to be of the game in the Spanish selection in the Olympic appointment. “My wish is to be in Tokyo with the team, which is like a family to me. But for a few months I will not know if my foot allows me to compete at a high level again. I have been unable to play for almost a year and a half, so the ideal would be to be ready to start next season with options to play, “he said in words collected by EFE.

.