Pau Gasol made a curious revelation in his appearance on the show, La Resistencia, directed by David Broncano. The former NBA star, in the process of recovering from his injury, and currently without a team, He unveiled the name his friend Kobe Bryant directed him, during the years they shared as teammates in the Lakers.

The former Lakers counted the two nicknames that gave him in his first years in the NBA: The ‘Hispanic’ and after his arrival at the Lakers, Pablo Escobar. The first one obviously was for the Gladiator movie, the second was Kobe Bryant himself who put it on when they shared a team in Los Angeles.

“He wanted my killer instinct”

“They gave me two: the Hispanic, for ‘Gladiator’, who played the music for the movie and everything. Kobe called me Pablo. Kobe always tried to get the fury out of me and he called me Pablo because of Pablo Escobar, “he explained.

“Not because I was a drug trafficker, but because of that murderous instinct and to conquer one of the greats of my own. To getr that aggressiveness compared me to him “, Pau Gasol explained.

Since his death last January, Pau Gasol has promised to take the legacy of his friend Kobe Bryant as far as possible. The Spanish player was very excited the days after his friend’s death, dedicating emotional messages and speeches to him and lovingly recalled how his friend nicknamed him to get the best out of him.

.